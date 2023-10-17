Hannah Quinlivan meets Roger Federer, ‘a true gentleman’

Even Hannah Quinlivan could not resist the charm of Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer.

The Taiwanese-Australian actress, who is in Shanghai with her husband, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou, shared several photos of herself with Federer, 42, on social media on Monday.

Both likely met while attending the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament on Sunday.

“Had a delightful catch-up with Roger over afternoon tea,” Quinlivan wrote in English. “Not only did I get some amazing tips on my backhand, but I also witnessed first-hand his elegance and charm. Feeling inspired and grateful to have met a true gentleman.”

The 30-year-old was seen in one of the photos chatting with Federer, as both of them looked at her mobile phone. In another photo, they posed with their tennis rackets.

She also shared on Instagram Stories a video of her practising tennis on the court, writing: “Learning how to serve.”

Chou, who had just performed at his concerts at the Shanghai Stadium from last Thursday to Sunday, shared the same photos on his Instagram.

Hannah Quinlivan posts photos with Roger Federer on social media on Oct 16. PHOTO: HANNAH_QUINLIVAN/INSTAGRAM

“Can everyone guess if Hannah is actually sharing my concert performance with Roger?” the 44-year-old wrote in Chinese and English, referring to the photo of Quinlivan and Federer looking at the mobile phone.

“Thanks to the legend @rogerfederer for taking the time to enjoy this beautiful afternoon-tea chat. Hope that these tips will help with Hannah’s tennis skills.”

Quinlivan is not the only celebrity wowed by Federer.

Taiwanese singer-actor Prince Chiu, who was also at the tournament, posted on social media photos of him meeting the former world No. 1 tennis player, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles.

“Unbelievable. A tennis novice meeting the king of tennis,” Chiu wrote. “It looks like my tennis skills will improve rapidly.”