HK actor Lee Lung Kei vows to honour engagement as fiancee faces multiple charges

Lee Lung Kei's fiancee Chris Wong has been accused of a litany of offences including faking her academic credentials.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei is standing by his fiancee, Chris Wong, despite the controversy that has been surrounding her in recent weeks.

Wong, 36, has been accused of a litany of offences, including faking her academic credentials, selling counterfeit artwork, failing to repay debts and cheating on Lee, 73.

On Feb 19, Hong Kong media broke the news that Wong was arrested for overstaying her visa in the city. She appeared at the Shatin Magistrates’ Courts on Feb 20 morning, where she was denied bail.

Lee – who was in Guangzhou, China, for work – returned to Hong Kong via the high-speed train on Feb 21 morning and rushed to the detention centre to visit Wong.

When asked by the Hong Kong media about her potential imprisonment, he broke down in tears and admitted he was worried.

“I will continue supporting her. She keeps a lot to herself, perhaps to shield me from worry or bearing the weight alone. She cannot bring herself to leave me. Our marriage plans remain unchanged,” he said.

According to news portal Dimsum Daily, Wong is facing six charges – including “making false statements to obtain an entry permit, using counterfeit documents, possessing counterfeit documents and making false statements to the Director of Immigration”.

She is also charged with two counts of breaching the conditions of her stay.

Dimsum Daily reported that Wong had overstayed her residency in Hong Kong for a total of three years and nine months on two separate occasions.

The news portal added that she will remain in custody until the next court hearing scheduled for April 16.

A bail review application has been submitted and will be reviewed on Feb 28.

Under Hong Kong law, individuals found guilty of overstaying their residency can face up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of HK$50,000 (S$8,600).

The couple’s relationship first came to light in 2020, when Hong Kong media reported that Wong, who was carrying Lee’s child, suffered a miscarriage.

Despite the significant age difference, they have been in a stable relationship due to shared interests. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK