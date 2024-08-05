HK actress Karena Ng holds fairy-tale wedding in Italy

Karena Ng posted photos of her wedding with Mr Brian Sze on social media on Aug 5.

Six months after a low-key marriage ceremony in Hong Kong, actress Karena Ng and her husband Brian Sze staged a fairy-tale wedding in Italy over the weekend.

Ng, 30, and Mr Sze, 35, registered their marriage in December 2023 and announced plans to hold a wedding in 2024.

Mr Sze, the son of Hong Kong businessman Ivis Sze and grandson of Hong Kong entrepreneur Sze Chi Ching, is the Asia-Pacific head of financial technology firm Checkout.com.

On Aug 5, the Love Suddenly (2022) actress posted on social media several photos of the wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

“Writing you into my story,” she wrote in Chinese on Weibo.

She also tagged Mr Brian Sze in her post on Xiaohongshu, writing in English: “You are my best friend and I’m lucky to be able to call you my husband.”

Against the backdrop of a European manor, Ng was seen in the photos entering the wedding venue, the train of her bridal dress trailing behind her.

She and Mr Sze held hands and kissed in front of a flowery arch as fireworks went off. Some netizens commented that the pyrotechnics reminded them of the firework display at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 26.

According to the Hong Kong media, the wedding was attended by celebrities such as Hong Kong singer Mayao, Hong Kong former actress Kelly Ng and Malaysian entrepreneur Chryseis Tan.

Karena Ng also posted on social media on Aug 3 several photos of a dinner, held under the Tuscan sky, to welcome the guests.

On Aug 5, Mr Sze posted on Weibo that the couple enjoyed the night scenery on their first day in Florence, Tuscany.

Ng was romantically linked to Mr Sze in 2018, after she ended a five-year relationship with Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam the same year.

They went public with their relationship in September 2022, before registering their marriage in December 2023.