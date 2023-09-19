HK actress Rachel Lee’s daughter Annise stuns in swimsuit photos

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

After looking at photos of Annise Hui, daughter of Hong Kong actress and Category III film star Rachel Lee, they can certainly say that again.

In photos posted on her Instagram recently, Hui, 26, seems to bear close resemblance to her mother, who starred in many movies in the 1980s and 1990s, such as Happy Ghost (1984), All's Well Ends Well (1992) and several Category III ones.

And while she has chosen not to pursue an acting career, Hui actively manages her social media platforms and has since become a fairly prominent influencer.

Recently, Hui travelled to various countries, and shared a rare swimsuit photo, showcasing how she inherited her mum’s svelte figure.

Hui’s dad is music composer Clarence Hui, whom Lee divorced in 2000 after four years of marriage.