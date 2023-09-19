 HK actress Rachel Lee’s daughter Annise stuns in swimsuit photos, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

HK actress Rachel Lee’s daughter Annise stuns in swimsuit photos

HK actress Rachel Lee’s daughter Annise stuns in swimsuit photos
PHOTOS: ANNISE HUI/INSTAGRAM, HK01
Sep 19, 2023 06:06 pm

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. 

After looking at photos of Annise Hui, daughter of Hong Kong actress and Category III film star Rachel Lee, they can certainly say that again.

In photos posted on her Instagram recently, Hui, 26, seems to bear close resemblance to her mother, who starred in many movies in the 1980s and 1990s, such as Happy Ghost (1984), All's Well Ends Well (1992) and several Category III ones. 

And while she has chosen not to pursue an acting career, Hui actively manages her social media platforms and has since become a fairly prominent influencer. 

Recently, Hui travelled to various countries, and shared a rare swimsuit photo, showcasing how she inherited her mum’s svelte figure.

 

World of Frozen is the largest and most immersive recreation of the fictional realm in the world.
Travel

World of Frozen to open at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov 20

Related Stories

Hong Kong singer Kay Tse’s six-year-old daughter makes more than $17,000 as a commercial star

Controversial Hong Kong singer Steven Cheung to go for vasectomy after birth of fourth son

Armed robber arrested for luxury watch heist in Hong Kong is 10 years old

Hui’s dad is music composer Clarence Hui, whom Lee divorced in 2000 after four years of marriage. 

Retired actress Rachel Lee in a film from the 1990s.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

hong kongAsian Celebrities