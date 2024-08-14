Hong Huifang puts on ‘ageing make-up’ for new CNY movie

Actress Hong Huifang sports make-up to age herself and curly white hair to play a grandmother in the Malaysian production.

Veteran Singaporean actress Hong Huifang has unveiled her new look for the upcoming Chinese New Year movie Blooms Of Happiness.

In pictures and videos shared by her management, Mediacorp’s The Celebrity Agency, on Aug 13, the 62-year-old sports make-up to age herself and curly white hair to play a grandmother in the Malaysian production, which is currently filming in Genting Highlands.

The family comedy is slated for release around the Chinese New Year period in 2025.

Hong, who previously starred as the titular character in Singaporean-South Korea movie Ajoomma (2022) and was nominated for a Golden Horse Award for Best Actress for the role, ditches her younger “ajoomma” (aunty) image for a loving “ah ma” in Blooms Of Happiness.

Hong is married to local actor Zheng Geping, 60, and has two children with him - actress Tay Ying, 28, and singer Calvert Tay, 24. Hong does not have any grandchildren in real life.

Blooms Of Happiness’ co-director, Malaysian film-maker and screenwriter Ryon Lee, told Malaysian publication Sin Chew Daily in an interview published on Aug 13 that Hong is so “well-preserved” that it takes about an hour of special make-up to make her look like an aged grandmother. Lee is the co-director alongside fellow Malaysian JY Teng.

Hong told Sin Chew Daily she has no qualms looking older onscreen, adding: “I’m an actress. I’m like a blank canvas - you can make me look whichever way you want.”

The story revolves around a convenience store owner (Malaysian singer Ah Niu), whose marriage and business both suffer amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He brings his mother (Hong), his wife and kids up a mountain to celebrate the new year, but chaos ensues when his mother finds out about his impending divorce.

In an interview with local publication Lianhe Zaobao, Hong said called it a “rare opportunity” to work with Ah Niu, 47, whose real name is Tan Kheng Seong, and that this is their first time working together.

She said: “We have many scenes together and the script is quite challenging too.”

Hong also filmed local director Ong Kuo Sin’s movie A Good Child in May, about a drag queen (Richie Koh) who returns home to care for his dementia-stricken mother (Hong).