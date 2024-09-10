Donnie Yen receives World Outstanding Chinese Award

Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen has added another feather to his cap with a World Outstanding Chinese Award.

The 61-year-old posted on social media on Sept 8 snippets of the award ceremony held in Hong Kong and photos of his trophy. The award was established by Hong Kong-based World Chinese Business Investment Foundation in 2003 to honour exceptional Chinese individuals in different sectors.

“I am honoured to receive the World Outstanding Chinese Award,” the Ip Man (2008 to present) star wrote in Chinese on Weibo. “I will also produce more outstanding works in the future so that more people can witness the power of Chinese film-makers.”

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Yen has used his influence to set up the Y.E.N Charity Foundation to help the elderly and needy, according to the Hong Kong media.

The international superstar said the award would motivate him to make more good movies, and that he would continue to work with other charities in the future.

Yen also talked about his movie plans on Sept 8.

Hong Kong-based Mandarin Motion Pictures announced in May 2023 three films starring Yen – Ip Man 5; Flash Point: Resurgence, a sequel to action film Flash Point (2007); and Misjudgement.

Yen told the Hong Kong media that he has been working on the post-production of Misjudgement, which has been renamed The Prosecutor. He is starring, directing and co-producing.

The actor said he would also be working on two to three Hollywood movies. These include a spin-off of John Wick (2014 to present), in which he will reprise his role as blind assassin Caine, and Kung Fu, an adaptation of the 1970s TV series of the same name.

Besides Yen, other recipients of the World Outstanding Chinese Award on Sept 8 included Hong Kong actress Kara Wai, Chinese director Zhang Yimou and Chinese actor-director Zhang Guoli.