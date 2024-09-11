More Singapore PRs join Mrs Singapore World 2024

Mrs Singapore World 2024 finalists (from left) Andrea Campo, Jindawan Toprayoon, Jocelyn Ng and May Sarmiyati took part in the talent competition held at the Oasis Terraces in Punggol on Sept 7.

One can converse fluently in Teochew and Hokkien and uses Singlish at hawker centres, while another observes traditions of the Hungry Ghost Festival.

Foreign-born wives taking part in Mrs Singapore World 2024 say Singapore is more than just a place where they live – their adoptive country is where they built their lives and families.

Ms Andrea Campo from the Philippines, Dr Jocelyn Ng from Hong Kong, Ms May Sarmiyati from Indonesia, Ms Jindawan Toprayoon from Thailand and Ms Veronica Lee from Malaysia make up half of the 10 finalists vying for the title of Mrs Singapore World – a record number of non-natives ever since the local pageant for married women started in 1999.

The competition is open to married female Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PR), as well as divorced, separated or widowed women. The 2024 winner will be crowned at Orchid Country Club on Sept 21.

Ms Angela Tay, managing director of ERM Singapore, which organises Mrs Singapore World, notes that the increased interest from immigrants with Singaporean husbands this year is a trend that highlights the evolving fabric of the country’s society and showcases the multicultural diversity that makes Singapore unique.

While the pageant has attracted Malaysia-born participants through the years, the shift in demographics is encouraging, she says.

Former winners include Malaysia-born and Indonesia-born Singaporeans Panny Pang and Kenny Santika, who clinched the titles in 2023 and 2010 respectively, while India-born PR Meena Bennett won in 2015.

Ms Tay adds: “The foreign-born wives are warm, adventurous, receptive and confident, which adds vibrancy to the competition.”

Ms Campo, 39, left Cavite, a province in the Philippines, in 2006 to join her mother, who had been working in Singapore as a caregiver for 30 years. Not only did Ms Campo snag her dream job in the fashion industry, but she also found love after meeting her Singaporean IT engineer-husband, 38, in 2007. They have a 10-year-old daughter, who is studying at Pei Tong Primary School.

“I’ve grown and thrived in Singapore, and I feel a strong sense of belonging here,” says Ms Campo, who obtained her permanent residency in 2014. The fashion coordinator adds that she has also embraced local customs and traditions, such as bringing in laundry hanging outside the residence before 6pm during the Hungry Ghost month in August.

Apart from loving Singapore’s diverse cultures, Ms Campo also appreciates the nation’s excellent education system. “My daughter has learnt to become very independent and does her homework on her own, which is so helpful for a busy working mum like me,” she adds.

Although initially nervous as this is her first pageant, Ms Campo is enjoying her interactions with her fellow finalists.

“They are all amazing women, each with her own unique strengths and stories. We’ve been supporting one another throughout, offering encouragement and advice,” she says.

Ms Sarmiyati, 50, has called Singapore home for over 30 years. The housewife, who is also the oldest contestant this year, left Riau, Indonesia, after completing her secondary school education to pursue a diploma in business administration at the former Thames Business School.

Having obtained her Singapore citizenship more than 20 years ago after marrying her Singaporean contractor-husband, 51, Ms Sarmiyati considers herself more local than Indonesian, having spent most of her life here. Their 17-year-old daughter studies at Raffles Institution.

Ms Sarmiyati is also proud that she can converse fluently in dialects such as Hokkien and Teochew. “My Singlish is pretty good too,” she adds.

Dr Ng, 39 – a medical consultant who specialises in healthcare management and innovation – bade farewell to Hong Kong and became a Singapore PR in 2015.

Having lived here for nearly a decade, the single mother to three children aged seven, four and 1½ says she has successfully assimilated to the Singapore lifestyle.

“I visit local wet markets regularly, and on weekends, I take my children to participate in activities organised by the People’s Association at the community centres,” says Dr Ng, who is also pursuing a PhD in the Department of Management and Organisation at NUS Business School.

Dr Ng, who is recently separated, never dreamt of becoming a pageant queen, but her eldest daughter encouraged her to take part.

Ms Jindawan, who moved to Singapore after her wedding in Bangkok in 2018, was granted Singapore permanent residency in 2022.

The 31-year-old Thai native – who runs Thai-Chinese restaurant Nakara in Thomson – credits Singapore’s stability, secure environment and multicultural aspects as some of the perks of living here.

Her Singaporean restaurateur-husband, 35, is her pillar of strength, says Ms Jindawan. The couple have two daughters, aged five and two.

Competing alongside other foreign-born wives and Singaporeans does not faze Ms Jindawan, who took part in pageants years ago in her home country.

“Every woman has dreams, no matter her nationality. I don’t focus on the outcome. I’m seeking the experience, which can’t be bought with money,” she says, adding that she signed up for Mrs Singapore World to regain body confidence after becoming a mother.

Besides being their biggest cheerleaders, Ms Campo and Ms Sarmiyati’s husbands have also become their “chauffeurs”, driving them to the various competition events and venues.

Having strong family support has also helped Dr Ng balance work and parenting duties. Her 70-year-old father came to Singapore from Hong Kong in June to help care for her young kids after she split from her husband.

“Preparing for the finals involves a careful balancing act between my professional responsibilities, family duties and competition preparation,” she says.

“Raising my three children as a single mother is not easy, but I want to show them that with determination and resilience, we can overcome challenges.”

She also finds it inspiring and rewarding to learn from the finalists’ diverse perspectives and experiences.

Dr Ng adds: “I hope I can use the Mrs Singapore World platform to inspire and encourage single working mothers like myself, who juggle multiple roles every day.”