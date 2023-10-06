Hong Kong actress Mandy Wong ties the knot with boyfriend of 10 years

HONG KONG – Hong Kong star Mandy Wong has finally walked down the aisle with jeweller Anthony Jim after a 10-year courtship.

The 40-year-old TVB actress announced the news on her social media accounts on Thursday, sharing pictures of her wedding day and expressing her happiness and gratitude.

“I always believed I’m a very lucky girl. I grew up in a warm and loving environment, and have always been surrounded by people who cherished me. I’m thankful for you,” wrote Wong, who also included the hashtag #WeAreMarried.

Following her announcement, many of Wong’s show-business friends, including TVB actresses Myolie Wu and Nancy Wu, left congratulatory messages on her Instagram account.

Wong told Hong Kong news portal HK01 that she and Jim had a destination wedding. They had kept the occasion low-key as her partner is not in show business.

“We’ve always planned to have a simple ceremony overseas, and I’m so thankful that our wish has come true this year,” said Wong. “We’ve already celebrated the special occasion with our families since returning to Hong Kong.”

Wong was a Miss Hong Kong 2007 beauty pageant finalist and was part of TVB’s graduating acting class of 2008.

She gained recognition in the 2010 romantic drama Suspects In Love, and found greater fame in 2012’s drama L’Escargot, where she won TVB’s Most Improved Female Artiste Award that year.