 Hong Kong star Tony Leung poses with elderly fans at Gardens by the Bay, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Hong Kong star Tony Leung poses with elderly fans at Gardens by the Bay

Hong Kong star Tony Leung Chiu Wai posing with two elderly women for a photo at Gardens by the Bay in early February.PHOTO: @JADEN.PHYSIO/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Feb 21, 2023 03:47 pm

It looks like Hong Kong star Tony Leung Chiu Wai squeezed in a spot of low-key sightseeing in Singapore in early February.

On Sunday, local netizen Jaden Lim posted on TikTok a photo of two elderly women posing with the 60-year-old actor at Gardens by the Bay.

Mr Lim wrote in the caption: “Leisurely walk in Gardens by the Bay and bumped into Tony Leung.” He also used hashtags such as #grandmother and #marinabaysands in the post.

One netizen asked, “Wait what he’s just walking around like that?”, to which Mr Lim replied: “Very casual”.

Another netizen asked if Leung, who is married to Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, was alone. Mr Lim replied: “Promised to keep a secret.”

Mr Lim had posted the same photo on his Instagram on Feb 11. He was asked by a netizen whether that photo was taken that day, and he replied: “Yesterday.”

Lee Lung Kei (right) and Chris Wong have been dating for more than four years.
TV

HK actor Lee Lung Kei, 72, to wed girlfriend, 36, this year

Leung can be seen in the movie Where The Wind Blows, which is showing in cinemas here. The crime drama also stars Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok and Chinese model-actress Du Juan.

Leung was in Taipei on Feb 14 to attend the screening of the remastered 4K version of the movie A City Of Sadness (1989), which also starred the late Taiwanese actor Chen Sung-young.

The movie was directed by famous Taiwanese film-maker Hou Hsiao-hsien and won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival in 1989.

It also won Best Director for Hou and Best Leading Actor for Chen at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards in 1989.

@jaden.physio

Leisurely walk in Gardens by the Bay and bumped into Tony Leung 梁朝伟 😍 #gardensbythebay #梁朝伟 #tonyleung #grandmother #mbs #marinabaysands

♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
hong kongCelebritiesMoviesGardens by the Baysocial media