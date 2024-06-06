I Not Stupid 3 role convinces Glenn Yong to have own kids

Singapore actor Glenn Yong used to "shun" children, but after portraying the compassionate teacher Mr Lee in Jack Neo's film I Not Stupid 3, he has had a change of heart.

"I feel more fatherly now," he told the media on June 4.

"I want to get married and have my own family because I've grown to love kids."

When a reporter asked if has a partner, Yong turned coy and avoided the question.

"It's not about having a partner or not but maybe it's got to do with age," he said.

"I have been working for the past four years and never really thought about starting a family, only about the next step in my career.

"But I'm 28 this year, and I have been thinking about my future plans and considering starting a family."

At the movie's press conference, Yong also shared that I Not Stupid 2 was the first film that ever made him cry.

It was also the movie that inspired him to become an actor.

Joining the franchise 18 years later, Yong said he has come full circle.

Yong divulged that as a former EM3 student, he could identify with the experiences of the students in the movie.

He believes Mr Lee represents a new generation of teachers.

"I love how Mr Lee encourages his students to go after their dreams, face their fears and embrace the emotions they feel," he said.

"In today's context, mental health is so important."

As an activist for youth, Yong identifies with his character's caring nature.

"In real life, I'm kind of like him, I like to stand up for people," he said.

"But now that I'm older, I've learnt to do things more wisely so as not to overstep boundaries (like Mr Lee does in the film)."

He believes his character will resonate with young people and hopefully inspire them to become teachers too.

In the film, Mr Lee is a favourite among the students and endears himself with the audience as well.

In fact, during the movie's gala premiere at VivoCity on June 4, a boy was heard saying: "I wish I had a teacher like him."

About 100 lucky TNP readers attended the gala premiere of I Not Stupid 3 at Golden Village VivoCity on June 4.

The excitement in the air was palpable as fans waited to enter the movie halls to get an exclusive first look at the latest film in the popular franchise.

The moviegoers were ecstatic when director Jack Neo, Yong and young stars Camans Kong and Zhou Yu Chen appeared in the theatre before the show started.

Director Jack Neo and I Not Stupid 3 stars Glenn Yong, Camans Kong and Zhou Yu Chen dropped in to greet moviegoers. TNP READER: WU YINGSI

Chuckles could be heard throughout the film as well as the occasional sniff and crinkle of tissue packets during the more emotional scenes.

"The film had me smacking my friend's arm out of laughter, and there was one scene, though predictable, that had me in tears," said National University of Singapore student Joelle Chan.

"I found myself transported back to my Primary 6 self, where I, too, had been pressured to study, coerced to compare myself to my peers, and attend numerous tuition classes 'for my own good', a phrase repeated throughout the movie."

Mothers Gisele Wu and Joyce Lim found the movie touching.

"I am reminded of the importance of giving my child the space to fail and learn as well as to facilitate the process of allowing the child to understand what success or happiness means to him," Ms Wu told TNP.

"This is a must-watch movie this school holiday," said Ms Lim

"My daughter cried almost all through the movie."