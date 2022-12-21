'I spent a month memorising one line': Jackie Chan on why he gave up on Hollywood

Despite the massive success of the Rush Hour franchise, Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan called it quits on his rather short Hollywood stint.

The reasons? His English just wasn’t up to scratch – and he felt he wasn’t appreciated in the way he wanted.

Chan, 68, appeared as an instructor in a recent episode of Chinese reality TV show Memories Beyond Horizon, and shared his experiences filming in the U.S.

"When I went to America to film, my English was terrible… I had to spend a month just memorising a single line – even when I was sleeping I would read the line in my dreams," Chan said.

"Many words that I wanted to say, I couldn't. It was very frustrating.”

Chan also shared an example where all he had to do was say, "Put down the gun". But he couldn't get the intonation right and had to keep repeating the line until it sounded natural.

When he finally got it right, he was praised by the director – but that wasn't what he wanted.

"No one cared about whether my action sequences and scenes were good. They only praised me when I got my lines right!” Chan said.

"After that I had to immediately return to my car to practise with my English teacher, and as I was practising, I told myself, 'I cannot continue like this.' So I gave up on American showbiz."

Memories Beyond Horizon is a reality show where young actors from China and Hong Kong gather to share their experiences and learn from veterans in the industry.

Chinese actress Shen Yue, 25, known for her leading roles in dramas such as Meteor Garden, asked Chan if there was ever a moment he lost confidence in his own acting skills.

“Too many", he replied, citing an incident while making 1985’s blockbuster success Police Story, where he tore through multiple light decorations while sliding down a pole.

"I'm not some superhero, I also fear for my life," he said. “I've seen so many others get injured, including myself."

Now, he tries to ensure every stunt is safe before letting himself or anyone attempt it.

"Not everyone on set will look out for you," Chan said. "You must first protect yourself."