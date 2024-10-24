Jackie Chan returns to Hollywood with new version of The Karate Kid

The new movie poster for "The Karate Kid".

Jackie Chan and the crew of "The Karate Kid" finished filming this year.

Following Jackie Chan's announcement last November that he would be shooting Karate Kid: Legends, the first movie poster was released, featuring Chan, 62-year-old Ralph Macchio and 24-year-old protagonist Wang Ban.

The movie trailer was exclusively released at New York Comic Con, giving the world the first glimpse into the action film that is supposed to be a remake of the 1984 hit The Karate Kid, in which Macchio was the protagonist.

Chan, 70, and Macchio held a global audition in search of the new "gongfu kid" and found Wang.

In addition to karate, wing chun, kendo, boxing and taekwondo, Wang worked with Michelle Yeoh and Daniel Wu in the American TV series Journey To The West American Born Chinese (ABC).

There have been remakes of The Karate Kid.

The 1984 version tells the story of Daniel, an American teenager played by Macchio, who learns karate from Miyagi, an apartment maintenance worker, and successfully defeats his opponent.

In 2018, the film was remade into the TV series Cobra, also starring Macchio. Produced by Netflix, the sixth season is scheduled to air next year.

In 2010, Chan released a version of the movie starring Jaden Smith. It tells the story of a boy named Parker who moved to China with his mother and met a mechanic named Han in China.

He learnt the skills and essence of gongfu from Mr Han and eventually won the championship in a martial arts competition.

It is reported that Chan's latest version will tell the story of Daniel, played by Macchio, going to Beijing to meet Mr Han and train his apprentice.

Officials said the story will return to its origins – the East Coast of the United States, focusing on a young man from China who learns from wise elders and finds strength from them.

Ming-Na Wen will play Wang's mother and other stars in the movie include Joshua Jackson and Sadie Stanley.

Karate Kid: Legends has been slated to be released in North American theatres on May 30, 2025.