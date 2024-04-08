Jackie Chan says 'don't worry', aged look is for new role

Superstar Jackie Chan, who turned 70 on April 7, has shared on Instagram a series of old photos and the assurance to his six million followers that he is doing well.

Last month, a photo of Chan looking aged – with greying hair and beard, and grandpa glasses – at an event in Sichuan, China, made its rounds on the internet.

Netizens commented how Chan had aged, with some even speculating that there would be no Rush Hour 4, which is reportedly in development.

“Why did these people speak so badly of him? They act as if they won’t get old," 72-year-old actor Sammo Hung said at the annual dinner and awards presentation held by the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild on March 15.

Chan shared on Instagram how he himself could not believe that he was turning 70 but reminded himself what Hung had said: “Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing”.

Apparently the photo from the Sichuan event even got Chan's friends concerned about his health.

"I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie," Chan explained.

"The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old."