'I'm not a child': Actress Gillian Chung criticised for rejecting fan's stuffed toy gift

Fans of Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung be warned: No soft toys allowed.

The 42-year-old, known for being half of Hong Kong pop duo Twins with Charlene Choi, made the news on Tuesday (June 6) after she rejected such a gift from a fan, according to HK01.

Chung was walking into Shanghai's Hongqiao International Airport, where fans were awaiting her arrival, when a fan approached her to give her a stuffed toy and a card.

Expecting perhaps a “thank you”, the fan must've been taken aback when Chung replied, “Just give me the card, don't give me toys, I'm not a child.”

Some netizens felt that her tone was unfriendly and condescending, and accused her of bratty behaviour.

But there were also fans who spoke up for the celebrity, explaining that she simply didn't want fans to waste money.

One said: "She is not bad-tempered, just straight-shooting and not a hypocrite; she doesn't want her fans to waste money. She signed her autograph before leaving – if it's just bad temper, she wouldn't have signed it."

"Apart from being bulky, some stuffed toys have hidden cameras inside (and pose a threat to her privacy), so don't give her stuffed toys anymore," another said.

Chung debuted in 2001 as a member of Twins and later moved on to acting. In 2022, she participated in season three of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves and came in fifth place.