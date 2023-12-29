Ayden Sng, Glenn Yong on ‘100 most handsome faces’ list

(From left) Ayden Sng came in at 14th position, while Glenn Yong was 75th.

Local actors Ayden Sng and Glenn Yong have made it to The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2023 compiled by TC Candler, which was released on Dec 28.

Sng, in particular, ranked quite high at No. 14, ahead of 11 other Asian stars. It was the 30-year-old Mediacorp actor’s debut on the annual global list, which picked the top faces from around 300,000 celebrities around the world.

The actor beat other popular Asian celebs such as South Korean boy band BTS’ Jungkook, in 16th position, Chinese actor Xiao Zhan, in 30th position, and Thai actor Bright Vachirawit, in 41st position.

He even outranked Western celebrities Jason Momoa (21st), Zayn Malik (26th) and Chris Evans (61st).

Sng wrote about the recognition in an Instagram post: “Wrapping up the year with this! Feel so honoured to be an SG rep!”

It was the second time on the list for actor-singer Glenn Yong, who ranked 75th. The 27-year-old, who was in 62nd position last year, posted on Instagram that he was “really honoured to be part of this”.

American actor Timothee Chalamet topped the 2023 list. After him were British actor Henry Cavill, Hong Kong singer Keung To, Japanese singer Ni-ki (from South Korean boy band Enhypen) and British actor Lucien Laviscount.

There were no female Singaporean celebrities in The 100 Most Beautiful Faces list this year.