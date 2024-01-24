Jessica Biel wants more people to embrace ‘shower eating’

Jessica Biel wants more people to embrace her unconventional eating habit, especially those who multitask.

Jessica Biel loves to eat while showering – and she plans to take this to another level by starting a “shower eating movement”.

Biel posted a TikTok video on Jan 22, sharing her thoughts on how to eat in the shower. The minute-long “All your shower eating questions finally answered” video was a response to a commenter who asked for “pro tips”.

“I’m so thrilled everyone is so interested. I want to start a movement, a shower eating movement… it’s going to be such a huge relief for people who are multitasking,” Biel said.

One of the tips include having a ledge. “You can stick your cup, your yogurt container, your coffee, your espresso, whatever it is you’re enjoying,” she explained.

“I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge... it’s pretty simple guys, you can do this. I find it deeply satisfying,” Biel explained.

The Total Recall (2012) actress, who shares two sons, ages eight and three, with singer Justin Timberlake, cautioned her TikTok followers: “Do not open your mouth when you are chewing. Do not let the shower water in.”

Her latest TikTok video has garnered more than 141,000 views and more than 230 comments since it was posted on the platform.

In December 2023, Biel shared her favourite shower-eating food items, such as cereal or yogurt, popsicles, coffee and tea, in a “Food for thought” TikTok video.

The actress first revealed her strange eating habit in 2017 on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

She had told host Fallon that being a new mother to a two-year-old meant she needed to manage her time efficiently. She said she often found herself feeding her son in the morning while getting ready, only to realise she had not eaten her own breakfast.

Thus, the strategy of eating while in the shower, Biel said.