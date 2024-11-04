Influencer Lizy Teo announces pregnancy

Lizy Teo announces her pregnancy on social media on Nov 1, with her partner's face not revealed.

Local influencer Lizy Teo announced her pregnancy on Nov 1, with her former husband, local actor Maxi Lim, congratulating her.

Lim, 37, and Teo, who is in her 20s, announced on Jan 9 that they had gone their separate ways. The former couple, who tied the knot in March 2020, have a four-year-old son, Reign.

“We have ended on really good terms,” she wrote then. “Please do not feel bad or sad for us. We are not compatible as partners and we truly wish each other all the best, and of course not forgetting little Reigny, who is loved by so many of you.”

On Nov 1, Teo posted on Instagram two photos of herself with a baby bump and a man whose face was not revealed.

“This year has brought so much growth, and I’m excited (and a little nervous) to share that I’m expecting,” she wrote. “This new chapter means a lot to me, and I’m so grateful for everyone who’s been part of my journey.”

Lim, best known for his role as Aloysius Jin in local director Jack Neo’s Ah Boys To Men military-themed movies (2012 to 2017), wrote, “Congratulations”, under her post.

Teo posted on Instagram and TikTok on Nov 3 a video of her gender reveal party, in which the word “twins” was unveiled. Her partner’s name, Alston, is seen in the video.