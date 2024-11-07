Dua Lipa ups her culinary game at Maxwell Food Centre

Dua Lipa (right) posted a photo of herself and her crew, as well as the local dishes they tucked into, on social media on Nov 6.

Pop star Dua Lipa is continuing her culinary adventures in Singapore.

The 29-year-old British-Albanian singer posted several photos and videos of her trip to Maxwell Food Centre on social media, hours before her concert on Nov 6.

Lipa kicked off her Radical Optimism Tour, in support of her third album of the same name, with two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 5 and 6.

“Whatever level this was – we completed it,” the Grammy winner wrote on Nov 6. She used several emojis in her post: steaming bowl, fried shrimp, dumpling, shaved ice, curry rice and pot of food.

Lipa had coconut juice and agar-agar, and tried a bowl of soya beancurd, saying it was delicious.

The Houdini (2023) singer also posted photos of a table of food – with dishes such as chicken rice, bee hoon and mee tai mak – with her crew members.

She also posed for a snap in front of a shop with the sign, “I Love Singapore”.

Lipa had on Nov 4 shared photos of herself trying laksa, sour plum juice and chilli crab.

She will next perform in Jakarta on Nov 9, before heading to other Asian cities such as Saitama, Taoyuan, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul.