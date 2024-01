JLo to produce Bob The Builder animated movie for Mattel

Jennifer Lopez will serve as producer for Bob The Builder, the brand’s first animated theatrical film.

LOS ANGELES – Toy company, Mattel, is embarking on its latest toy-inspired film project, Bob The Builder, the brand’s first animated theatrical film

The movie stars In The Heights (2021) actor Anthony Ramos as the voice of Roberto, “Bob,” who travels to Puerto Rico for a major construction job. There, he tackles various issues around the island and learns the true meaning of building as he experiences Caribbean-Latin culture.

Mattel has tapped Colombian-American writer Felipe Vargas to develop the story in collaboration with Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of the animation studio ShadowMachine. American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez will serve as producer.

Bob The Builder is the latest in a number of film and television projects Mattel announced following the success of the Barbie (2023) movie, which had box office sales that earned over US$1.4 billion (S$1.88 billion).

Other upcoming projects include the Netflix animated series Masters Of The Universe: Revolution, centred on Mattel’s He-Man franchise, and a live-action Polly Pocket film, directed by Girls (2012 to 2017) creator Lena Dunham and based on the tiny 1980’s dolls by Mattel.

Mattel Films is also developing projects based on other popular toy lines, including American Girl, Hot Wheels, Magic Ball, Barney and more.

Mattel purchased Hit Entertainment, which owned the rights to Bob The Builder, Thomas & Friends and other preschool properties, in 2011 for US$680 million.

Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films, said in a statement she hoped the project would introduce the character to new audiences. – REUTERS