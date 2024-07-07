Kai Ko meets South Korean stars from the remake of hit film

Kai Ko (centre) with South Korean actor Jung Jin-young (left) and singer Dahyun, who will star in the South Korean adaptation of You Are The Apple Of My Eye.

The worlds of You Are The Apple Of My Eye actors collided on July 4 as Taiwanese actor Kai Ko met the stars of the South Korean remake of the hit Taiwanese coming-of-age romance film.

Ko, 33, is best known for his breakout role in the 2011 Taiwanese movie, in which he played rebellious high school student Ko Ching-teng who has a crush on his classmate Shen Chia-yi (Michelle Chen). Directed by Taiwanese novelist Giddens Ko, it is based on his semi-autobiographical novel of the same name.

Kai Ko, who is on vacation in South Korea, posted on Instagram Stories late on July 4 a video clip of himself with South Korean actor Jung Jin-young and singer Dahyun, who will star in the South Korean adaptation of You Are The Apple Of My Eye. It is slated to be released in 2025.

Ko captioned the post with three red heart emojis.

Jung, 32, formerly of South Korean boy band B1A4, will play Jin-woo, the South Korean version of Ko Ching-teng, while Dahyun, 26, a member of K-pop girl group Twice, will play Sun-ah, the Shen character.

Several fans commented that this was a dream grouping of three idols, while others asked if Ko will make a cameo in the upcoming adaptation.

You Are The Apple Of My Eye boosted the careers of Ko and Chen, with Ko winning the Best New Performer accolade and Chen nominated for Best Leading Actress at the Golden Horse Awards in 2011.

The film also led to a Japanese remake in 2018, with actor Yuki Yamada playing Kosuke Mizushima, the Japanese version of Ko Ching-teng, and actress Asuka Saito playing Mana Hayase, the Japanese version of Shen.