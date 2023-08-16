Lee Byung-hun high on power in new movie Concrete Utopia, but a ‘disaster’ at decision-making off-screen

SEOUL – In the upcoming South Korean disaster thriller Concrete Utopia, South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun is a leader. People bow to him. He shouts orders, delegates work and leads a group of apocalypse survivors in building a seemingly utopian society.
In real life, however, the 53-year-old leading man does not enjoy wielding so much power.
At the film’s press conference held for Asian media in Seoul’s Lotte World Tower on July 31, Leesays: “Some people ask me why I don’t direct movies, since some of my peers are going into that. But I have difficulty making decisions. I’m an actor. Being a director is way too much work and involves a lot of decision-making. It would be a disaster if I had to do that.”
Indeed, his contemporaries such as Squid Game (2021) co-star Lee Jung-jae and A Moment To Remember (2004) actor Jung Woo-sung have ventured into directing, while Lee is sticking to being in front of the camera.
Opening in Singapore cinemas on Aug 24, Concrete Utopia – about the residents of the only apartment building left standing in Seoul after a massive earthquake destroys the city – lured two million moviegoers to theatres since its Aug 9 opening in its home country. With more than half of all moviegoers in South Korea watching it, it reigned supreme over the weekend box office, earning US$11.3 million (S$15.3 million).
The A-list cast also developed a close bond with one another because of the weather, which ended up being one of the greatest challenges during the shoot.
The story is set in winter, with characters bundled up in thick jackets and wool sweaters. But the cast and writer-director Um reveal that Concrete Utopia was filmed during the blistering summer of2021.
Um adds: “We shot a few takes of him dancing, but ended up using his very first test cut.”
But the veteran’s younger co-stars say those days of a strong sense of community spirit are gone.
“I do greet my neighbours, especially when I was younger, but the practice of sharing food and so on have disappeared,” says Park Seo-joon.
Park Bo-young, who moved to a new apartment three years ago, adds: “At my previous place, I knew a lot of people. But after I moved, I don’t feel like I know as many people.
“So, while I was watching this movie, I was wondering, ‘Would I recognise someone who lives in the same (block)? I don’t think I’ll be able to.’”