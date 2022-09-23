Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp find new love

Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp both have had developments in their love life.

LOS ANGELES – Actor Leonardo DiCaprio recently made headlines for breaking up with girlfriend Camila Morrone soon after she turned 25.

But it seems he has quickly bounced back, with American media outlet Us Weekly reporting on Wednesday (Sept 21) that he is now dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Hadid, who turned 27 in April, may arguably be an atypical love interest for DiCaprio, who will be 48 in November. A chart on online community platform Reddit, which went viral in end-August, suggested that the star of films such as Titanic (1997) and The Revenant (2015) has never dated a woman over the age of 25.

It seems DiCaprio is aware of this pattern, with Us Weekly’s source claiming: “Leo plays it down, but there’s no denying he does have a type, or he has until now. But at almost 48, he’s mellowing out a lot more and dropping hints to his buddies that he’s way less interested in that playboy lifestyle.”

Though active on social media to promote her various modelling jobs, Hadid is keeping mum about her burgeoning relationship with DiCaprio.

Instead, she took to Instagram on Thursday to rave about her ex – singer Zayn Malik, formerly of British boy band One Direction. The couple, who split in October 2021 and have a daughter Khai, have seemingly remained civil as they share parenting duties.

When the toddler turned two on Sept 19, Malik threw her a birthday bash themed around the Peppa Pig cartoon. In an Instagram story, Hadid raved about the party: “Our angel girl turned 2 today... Her baba threw her the best party.”

Meanwhile, love is also in the air for another A-list actor with a controversial love life. Us Weekly reported on Thursday that Johnny Depp, 59, is dating one of the lawyers who represented him in his libel lawsuit in Britain against tabloid newspaper The Sun.

Ms Joelle Rich, reportedly in her late 30s, was apparently married when she first met Depp, but is now in the process of divorcing her husband, with whom she has two children.

Depp lost the British libel case in November 2020. A High Court judge ruled that The Sun’s allegations against the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor during his short-lived marriage to actress Amber Heard were “substantially true”. A 2018 article in the newspaper said Depp was violent to Heard, 36, and called him a “wife beater”.

In his defamation suit against Heard in the United States that took place earlier this year, the jury awarded US$10 million (S$13.7 million) in damages to Depp and US$2 million to Heard on one of her counterclaims.

Ms Rich was not involved in the American case, though she was reportedly present in the Virginia courtroom to support him.