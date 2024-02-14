Liam Neeson sends Fan Bingbing gift for CNY

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing posted on social media a photo with Hollywood actor Liam Neeson, with both dressed in snow suits.

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing may be working overseas in ice and snow during Chinese New Year, but her heart was warmed by a thoughtful gift.

Fan, 42, is in Australia filming the movie Ice Road 2: Road To The Sky, which stars Hollywood actor Liam Neeson. The film is a sequel to Neeson’s 2021 action thriller The Ice Road.

The actress posted on social media on Feb 12 a photo with Neeson, 71, with both dressed in snow suits.

“Feeling blessed to have the opportunity to work alongside such a genuinely kind soul like Liam,” she wrote. “Thank you for the beautiful flower and Chinese New Year wishes.”

Fan shared a photo of a potted plant and a card written by Neeson, who is best known for action films such as the Taken trilogy (2008 to 2014) and Cold Pursuit (2019).

“Bingbing, a healthy and a fulfilling and happy new year to you and your lovely family,” Neeson wrote. “It is a great pleasure and honour to work with you.”

According to American entertainment website Deadline, Ice Road 2: Road To The Sky sees Neeson reprising his role as ice road driver Mike McCann. He travels to Nepal to honour the last wishes of his late brother, played by Marcus Thomas in the previous film, and scatter his ashes.

McCann and his mountain guide encounter a group of Nepalese mercenaries and must fight to save themselves and a busload of innocent travellers, as well as the local villagers’ homeland.

Fan plays Dhani, a veteran Mount Everest guide whose indigenous knowledge and fighting skills come in handy.

Fan has been focusing on the international market since a tax evasion scandal in 2018 derailed her acting career in China.

The actress made her comeback in Green Night (2023) – a feminist thriller by Chinese director Han Shuai set in the criminal underworld of Seoul, South Korea.

She also had a cameo in the K-drama Insider (2022).