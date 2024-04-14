Mark Lee and Peter Yu win acting awards at HIFF

Peter Yu is Tan, a new neighbour who comes in the life of Mark Lee's character in Wonderland.

Mark Lee plays Loke, a single father who works hard to ensure his only child gets the best education.

Mark Lee and Peter Yu play two middle-aged fathers who bond over their love for their daughters in the Mandarin and Hokkien language film, Wonderland, directed by award-winning Singaporean film-maker Chai Yee Wei.

Local actor Mark Lee and his family were having dinner with friends at Canopy HortPark when he received a Whatsapp message from screenwriter Michelle Chang: "Hi Mark! You won for Best Actor at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival!"

Co-star Peter Yu also received a similar message, except that he had won Best Supporting Actor on April 13.

The two play middle-aged fathers who bond over their love for their daughters in the Mandarin and Hokkien language film, Wonderland, directed by award-winning Singaporean film-maker Chai Yee Wei.

Lee, 55, told TNP: "I was surprised, and I think the news didn't really register in my mind... I was like, orh, I won Best Actor.

"It was only when I reached home and settled down that it hit me, wow!"

It is Lee's first internationl film award. He was previously nominated for Best Leading Actor at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020 for the comedy-drama Number 1.

Lee said: "I'm really grateful to everyone, from the director to the cast and crew."

Director Chai Yee Wei accepting the Best Actor award on Mark Lee's behalf at the Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHAI YEE WEI

Yu told TNP he was out running errands when the messages came in.

"This is my first international acting award for a feature film," he said.

Wonderland is one of five films Yu had done last year, three of which made their mark at international festivals and award ceremonies.

"But it feels especially good to win an individual award," said the veteran who turned 56 last week.

Director Chai Yee Wei accepting the Best Supporting Actor award on behalf of Peter Yu at the Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHAI YEE WEI

He last won Best Actor for his role in The Crematorium Man at the Canberra Short Film Festival in 2018.

Eleven films and their respective casts were in the running within the Southeast Asia Film category at the Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival took place from April 6 to 13.

In an earlier interview, Chai shared that Wonderland was born of several real-life experiences and events that he’d witnessed in his youth.

The film premiered at the San Diego Asian Film Festival last November. It also picked up the Local Jury Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January.

In a Whatsapp message to TNP last night, Chai said: "This showed that our Singaporean actors have the ability to win over audiences and jury from around the world from (the) US to Ho Chi Minh City.

"And I think it is incredible that I have two of the best Singaporean actors who won the acting awards from such a strong line-up of international movies. So grateful!"

Wonderland is set to hit local cinemas on Aug 8.