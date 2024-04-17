 Money No Enough 3's earnings surpass prequel's, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Money No Enough 3's earnings surpass prequel's

Money No Enough 3's earnings surpass prequel's
Mark Lee, Henry Thia and Jack Neo in Money No Enough 3.PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE
Apr 17, 2024 03:21 pm

As at April 16 – 76 days after its Feb 1 release – Money No Enough 3 has raked in $4.875 million.

This is more than what Money No Enough 2 made.

The second instalment of this successful franchise by veteran filmmaker Jack Neo grossed $4.874 million 16 years ago.

Film distributor Golden Village said after Chinese New Year in February that Money No Enough 3 was the best-performing local movie since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The film made more than $1.5 million over the first three days of Chinese New Year (Feb 10 to 12).

“It is truly a miracle for us! We never thought Money No Enough 3 would do better than Money No Enough 2," said Neo.

Mark Lee and Peter Yu play two middle-aged fathers who bond over their love for their daughters in the Mandarin and Hokkien language film, Wonderland, directed by award-winning Singaporean film-maker Chai Yee Wei.
Movies

Mark Lee and Peter Yu win acting awards at HIFF

Related Stories

S'pore film Wonderland to compete at Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival

Young actor Ivan Lo didn't realise he said 'yes' to Money No Enough 3

Aloysius Pang movie to be released 3 years after his death

"Mark Lee, Henry Thia and myself have established ourselves as home-grown comedic trio over the years through our variety series Comedy Night and Money No Enough in 1998. We are very thankful that the audience resonates with our performances and the Money No Enough franchise to this day.

"I hope this phenomenal result will boost the film when it in Taiwan next month.”

Money No Enough 3, produced on a budget of $2.8 million, follows Neo, Lee and Thia as they navigate the financial woes faced by today’s society.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore MovieSingapore