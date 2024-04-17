Money No Enough 3's earnings surpass prequel's

Mark Lee, Henry Thia and Jack Neo in Money No Enough 3.

As at April 16 – 76 days after its Feb 1 release – Money No Enough 3 has raked in $4.875 million.

This is more than what Money No Enough 2 made.

The second instalment of this successful franchise by veteran filmmaker Jack Neo grossed $4.874 million 16 years ago.

Film distributor Golden Village said after Chinese New Year in February that Money No Enough 3 was the best-performing local movie since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The film made more than $1.5 million over the first three days of Chinese New Year (Feb 10 to 12).

“It is truly a miracle for us! We never thought Money No Enough 3 would do better than Money No Enough 2," said Neo.

"Mark Lee, Henry Thia and myself have established ourselves as home-grown comedic trio over the years through our variety series Comedy Night and Money No Enough in 1998. We are very thankful that the audience resonates with our performances and the Money No Enough franchise to this day.

"I hope this phenomenal result will boost the film when it in Taiwan next month.”

Money No Enough 3, produced on a budget of $2.8 million, follows Neo, Lee and Thia as they navigate the financial woes faced by today’s society.