X3D Studio boosts Singapore's cinematic ambitions

The facility will allow filmmakers to transcend the limitations of physical sets and craft breathtakingly realistic virtual worlds.

X3D Studio, South-east Asia's largest virtual production studio, officially opened its doors on Jun 19, marking a significant milestone in Singapore's media landscape.

The facility, occupying a 40,000 sq ft space, is equipped with cutting-edge tools, including an expansive LED wall and comprehensive motion capture systems. This will allow filmmakers to transcend the limitations of physical sets and craft breathtakingly realistic virtual worlds.

"This technology opens up a whole new dimension for storytelling in Singapore," said X3D Studio and Refinery Media CEO and co-founder Karen Seah.

"Singapore's geographical constraints make it the perfect breeding ground for virtual production, allowing us to compete on a global scale."

The studio's commitment to nurturing local talent is showcased in its debut productions – two sci-fi short films, Dead End starring Qi Yuwu and Andrew Lua, and Trap starring Oon Shu An. Both films will be released on X3D Studio’s website and YouTube channel by the end of June.

Dead End transports viewers to a dystopian future Singapore, where Qi and Lua’s characters must fight for survival amidst a desolate cityscape.

Reflecting on his experience with the technology, Qi said, "Virtual production brings a tangible reality to the set that fosters a more nuanced performance. Instead of relying solely on imagination, I could react directly to the environment, making the experience more immersive and authentic."

He went on to highlight the significance of this innovation for Singapore filmmaking.

"Virtual production offers a solution to the limitations faced by our industry, particularly in terms of location and budget. It opens a new world of possibilities and allows us to create stories that were previously deemed impractical."

Trap features Oon’s character in a futuristic Singapore, grappling with the complexities of a technology-driven world. For Oon, the studio's controlled environment was a revelation.

"It was a fascinating experience to witness how the virtual world seamlessly merged with the physical set," she shared. "The control it offers over elements like lighting and weather is truly remarkable. The creative potential is limitless."

Adding to its impressive credentials, X3D Studio is the first in the world outside of leading camera and lighting systems manufacturer ARRI's existing studios to receive the coveted ARRI Stage Accreditation.

With the launch of the X3D Academy, in partnership with Nanyang Polytechnic, the studio is also taking a proactive approach to developing the next generation of virtual production professionals. The academy's courses will equip aspiring filmmakers with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in this rapidly evolving industry.

IMDA Media Capability Development director Suryahti Abdul Latiff expressed enthusiasm for X3D Studio.

“We are excited to see the establishment of X3D Studio in Singapore, as it will foster collaborations and accelerate the use of virtual production technology in Singapore and Asia,” she said. “We look forward to seeing more captivating content produced by Singapore's media industry as emerging technologies unlock new capabilities for storytelling,"