The Marvels: A purr-fect team, but cat-astrophic sequel

The Marvels (PG13)

105 minutes, now showing

2 stars

One sequel too many? The Marvels (2023) certainly gives off that vibe.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)’s 33rd installment, a celestial anomaly entwines Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) with Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) – both cosmically and emotionally. The three team up to stop Kree leader Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton)’s thirst for power and vengeance.

Warring planets aren’t the only chaotic thing in this follow-up to Captain Marvel (2019). The action sequences are jumbled, the humour feels more forced than funny, and the stakes border on non-existent. Then again, it is difficult to truly feel the gravity of whatever precarious situation that The Marvels find themselves in when the movie relies so heavily on feeble jokes and bad lines. Oh, and cats. Lots of cats.

PHOTO: MARVEL STUDIOS

The witty banter, chemistry and camaraderie among The Marvels is a sweet touch, amplifying heartwarming themes of courage, found family, and forgiveness. Khan, in particular, is a delight to watch with her infectious fangirling of Danvers. Still, these bright spots struggle to mask the lacklustre character development and a narrative that never quite takes flight.

Don’t be too taken aback by the superhero flick’s sudden pivot to a musical set in a planet known as Aladna, where its inhabitants communicate solely through song. If that sounds cringeworthy, that’s because it is.

South Korean star Park Seo-joon plays Prince Yan, ruler of Aladna, who graces the screen for only a few cursory minutes. Fans hoping to see Park shine in his Hollywood debut are in for a disappointment since he seems to serve as mere eye candy.

PHOTO: MARVEL STUDIOS

The Marvels tries to amp up anticipation with mid-credit and post-credit scenes, but they fall short of sparking genuine excitement for the next MCU chapter. Overall, The Marvels is your standard superhero fare – but it fails to leave audiences with that insatiable hunger for more.