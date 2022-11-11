Meet Namor, the new anti-hero in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(L-R) Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia, US director Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Evans, Kenyan actor Lupita Nyong'o, US actor Danai Gurira, and Guyanese actor Letitia Wright arrive for the African premiere of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos, on Nov 6, 2022.

Marvel has upped the ante when it comes to assemblying its antagonists.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor, the mythical Feathered Serpent God of the hidden underwater civilisation of Talokan, joins Marvel's league of antiheroes.

The Wakandans were completely unaware of Namor and his empire, and his appearance is a complete surprise to the Wakandans who are still mourning the passing of King T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman).

Namor offers a proposition to Queen Ramona (Angela Basset) and Princess Shuri (Leititia Wright), and when the ladies chose to reject it, Namor threatens to drown their beloved city.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now showing in cinemas.

First appearing as the Sub-Mariner in Marvel Comics #1 in 1939, Namor is among Marvel’s oldest characters, acting both as hero and villain.

Blessed with the ability to fly, breathe underwater and on land, director Ryan Coogler described Namor as one who's as strong as Thor, and "if he’s around enough water, he can be as strong as the Hulk".

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia, 41, said it was an honour to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) family, especially when Namor is one who's rooted in the Mayan culture.

He explained how as a Mexican, their indigenous roots are often denied, and for Marvel to embrace his mixed heritage and culture is "a dream".

"It’s the opportunity to play a character that I hope is going to be really important in terms of representation for many kids all around the world — especially in Latin America, those who have the strongest Indigenous heritage.”

The actor added that he, like many others, identified with Wakanda and its people when it was first introduced in 2018's Black Panther.

"Now I have to play the bad guy is trying to destroy that legacy," he said, laughing.

Namor, the Feathered Serpent God, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

In the movie, Namor will do any means necessary to keep his people and city hidden from "the outside world". So is Namor's intention to wage war against Wakanda justified then?

"It doesn't mean that is okay or not... but it explains why people choose different reactions when their lives are threatened."

"I think Ryan found a way to make Namor human, to justify why people do that kind of thing..."

Huerta added: "Such balance in a movie doesn't happen often, and that's why this is fantastic."