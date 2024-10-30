Disney and Pixar topiaries to debut at Gardens By The Bay

Disney and Pixar characters, like The Little Mermaid's Ariel and Flounder, will be presented as topiaries at Gardens by the Bay's Floral Fantasy.

Ring in the holiday season with beloved characters from Disney and Pixar.

For the first time in Singapore, characters like Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse, the Toy Story franchise’s (1995 to present) Woody and Buzz Lightyear and Disney princesses Snow White and Ariel will be presented as topiaries at Gardens by the Bay’s Floral Fantasy. An attraction in the tourist destination, the Floral Fantasy presents creative landscapes of foliage and flowers.

The Disney Garden Of Wonder opens on Dec 1 and will run till March 31, 2025. Organised in collaboration with Disney and supported by Singapore Tourism Board, the exhibition takes inspiration from Walt Disney World’s annual Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival in Florida, where Disney characters are transformed into horticultural displays.

There will be eight topiary sets at Disney Garden Of Wonder. Expect to see characters like Mickey Mouse, Winnie The Pooh, Snow White, The Little Mermaid (1989)’s titular character Ariel and her best friend Flounder, as well as friendly scaremongers Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc (2001).

There will also be a separate Flavours Of Singapore zone, which will see beloved characters in settings with a local culinary twist. Donald Duck will be paired with Singapore’s famed seafood dish chilli crab. Stitch, the adorable alien from Lilo & Stitch (2002) will enjoy some durian, while Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck cool down with ice kachang.

There will also be a pop-up store that is both floral and Disney-themed, with exclusive merchandise that will be launching at Disney Garden Of Wonder. Tickets range from $8 to $12 for Singapore residents. Visit str.sg/JWiUi for more information.