Michelle Yeoh won because she is hardworking, says mum

KUALA LUMPUR - Datin Janet Yeoh was ecstatic when her daughter Michelle Yeoh was announced Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards.

Clapping, the 84-year-old hugged family members around her when Yeoh won the Oscar for her role in science-fiction film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“I am very happy with Michelle’s success,” Mrs Yeoh told The Star after the Oscar broadcast.

“She won the award because she is hardworking. You can see that in the way she fights in movies, the way she performs. She is very beautiful, talented and smart also,” she added.

Mrs Yeoh shared her happiness with her family members and celebrity guests at a viewing party of the awards show at Dadi Cinema in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, hosted by the Yeoh family on Monday morning.

The whole hall erupted with joy when the Ipoh-born star was announced the winner.

Family cheering while watching a live broadcast from Kuala Lumpur of Michelle Yeoh receiving the best actress award for Everything Everywhere All At Once. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

In her speech, Yeoh thanked her mum, which made the elder Yeoh beam with pride.

“I have to dedicate this (award) to my mum, all the mums in the world because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.

“I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now in Malaysia, KL, with my family and friends. I love you guys. I’m bringing this home to you,” Yeoh said during her acceptance speech.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me, watching tonight: this is a beacon of hope and possibility."



Mrs Yeoh, who kept her eyes on the screen throughout the broadcast, was ecstatic when the film Everything Everywhere received an award. The film won a total of seven Oscars.

Yeoh’s nephew and niece were equally joyous of the actress’ victory at the Oscars.

The two youngsters addressed the guests who were present during a break of the viewing.

“Michelle has lived a passionate life as an actor and is a very hardworking individual,” said Mr Kelvin Yeoh, her nephew, quipping that he and his sister, Vicki Yeoh, were Yeoh’s No.1 fans.

Ms Vicki Yeoh added that Yeoh is proof that dreams can come true.

“We hope that she continues to inspire people just as she has inspired us. She really is an inspiration not only to Asians but everyone, everywhere and maybe...all at once,” she said.

Datin Yeoh said that she was nervous about the outcome, so much so that she could not sleep.

Among the local celebrities who witnessed the historical moment alongside Mrs Yeoh were Malaysian model-actresses Amber Chia, Nasha Aziz and Sangeeta Krishnasamy and Malaysian actor Henley Hii.

Also at the event was Women, Family and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri, who presented the “Anugerah Wanita Kasih Unggul” award to Mrs Yeoh in conjunction with International Women’s Day. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK