Movie review: Passing

PASSING (PG13)

Two underrated leads, an actress-turned-director, and a premise so atypical and intriguing, you simply should not let Passing pass you by.

In 1920s New York City, a light-skinned black woman Irene (Tessa Thompson) finds her world upended when a chance encounter reunites her with former childhood friend Clare (Ruth Negga), who is also black but chooses to pass as white for her entire adult life.

Irene is content with her black husband (Andre Holland) and two sons, while Clare is feeling the repercussions of leaving her community behind and starting a family with a racist white man (Alexander Skarsgard) who is completely unaware of his wife's racial background.

As the two women reconnect, they become increasingly involved in each other's lives and insecurities.

Currently showing on Netflix, the drama is shot intentionally in black and white by Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Godzilla Vs Kong), her feature debut an adaptation of Nella Larsen's 1929 novel.

The film's monochromatic treatment deliberately blurs the colour lines and strengthens the message of racial ambiguity and authenticity, identity and privilege, and Hall executes the material thoughtfully and beautifully.

Equally of note are the enigmatic performances from Thompson and Negga, which build towards a quietly tragic end that is also neither black nor white. - JEANMARIE TAN

score 3.5/5