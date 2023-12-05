M'sian actor Roy Azman and family escape unhurt after car burst into flames

Malaysian actor Roy Azman and his family escaped unharmed after the car they were travelling in burst into flames.

Malaysian actor Roy Azman and his family escaped unharmed after their car burst into flames on Dec 3.

Roy took to social media on Dec 4 to post a video of his vehicle engulfed in flames on a highway and three photos showing the aftermath of the fire.

“My wife, my youngest child and I managed to escape the burning car in time,” he wrote on Instagram.

Recounting the harrowing experience in a separate video, the 53-year-old One Million Dollar Voice (2023) star revealed that he and his family were returning home from Puncak Alam, Selangor, around 11pm when the incident occurred.

“I sent the car for an overhaul in Ampang and collected it yesterday afternoon after it was completed. On the way back home, after having dinner with some friends, several cars started honking to warn us that our car was on fire,” he said.

The veteran actor and radio presenter added that he could not see the fire, as it was underneath his car.

Upon realising what was happening, the actor quickly attempted to hit the brakes, only to discover that they were not functioning.

Thankfully, the handbrake was still working and he managed to stop the car in time.

“Luckily, the car did not crash into the road divider,” he said, adding that the vehicle was ablaze by the time it came to a halt.

Although the whole ordeal was “chaotic” and his car was damaged beyond repair, Roy was grateful that he and his family got away unscathed.

He thanked well-wishers for their concern and prayers. He also extended his gratitude to friends who accompanied him to file a police report that night. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK