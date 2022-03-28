 Oscars: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, drops F-bomb, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Oscars: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, drops F-bomb

Oscars: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, drops F-bomb
Will Smith hits at Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 27, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 28, 2022 10:59 am

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Best actor nominee Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday (March 27).

Rock made a joke about the hairstyle of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith that referenced the movie G.I. Jane (1997) in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

Smith, who is nominated for best actor for King Richard, walked on stage and slapped Rock in what at first appeared to be a scripted joke.

But the mood turned sombre moments later when Smith, back in his seat, shouted back, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger win the Oscar for Best Picture for Coda.
Movies

Coda wins best picture Oscar in a streaming first

Related Stories

Oscars: Jessica Chastain wins best actress for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Will Smith wins first Oscar for tenacious father in King Richard

Oscars: Jane Campion wins best director for Power Of The Dog

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

oscarsAWARDS AND PRIZESactorsMovies