Oscars: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, drops F-bomb

Will Smith hits at Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 27, 2022.

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Best actor nominee Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday (March 27).

Rock made a joke about the hairstyle of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith that referenced the movie G.I. Jane (1997) in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

Smith, who is nominated for best actor for King Richard, walked on stage and slapped Rock in what at first appeared to be a scripted joke.

But the mood turned sombre moments later when Smith, back in his seat, shouted back, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."