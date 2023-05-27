Press accidentally spoils movie for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts cast

The cast, director and producer of the much-anticipated Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts are in Singapore for the movie's world premiere and red carpet event on Saturday (May 28).

Ahead of the premiere, cast members Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe, director Steven Caple Jr and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura held a press conference with local and international press.

The press, who had attended a screening prior, literally gasped in surprise when the cast confessed to not having watched the movie yet.

This came after several spoilers were unintentionally dropped while asking about specific plot reveals.

Ramos, 31, jokingly admonished the reporters: "So you're just giving things away?"

Nwigwe, the 36-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper making his film debut, added that he too had not yet watched the movie.

He had even intentionally avoided reading parts of the script that did not involve him so that he could be surprised.

"Now I know two things in the movie for sure," he said.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura jumped at the opportunity to quip: "Did you know we killed you?"

Rapper-actor Tobe Nwigwe and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura at the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts press conference. PHOTO: UIP

The rapper-actor almost believed him for a moment before laughing and being a good sport about being pranked.

While Ramos shared he would be watching the movie in New York with his family and friends, Nwigwe said: "Fret not, I'm watching it in Singapore with ya'll!"

BROOKLYN PROUD

In Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, Anthony plays Noah Diaz, an ex-electronics expert seeking to secure a civilian job in Brooklyn.

Fishback plays Elene Wallace, an archaeologist who investigates a mysterious artefact that has arrived at the museum she works at, while Nwigwe plays supporting character Reek.

They embark on a 90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots — Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen), Mirage (Pete Davidson), Bumblebee, Arcee (Liza Koshy), Stratosphere (John DiMaggio) and Wheeljack (Cristo Fernández) — who join forces with the Maximals — Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa) and Rhinox (David Sobolov).

The two factions will fight the Terrorcons — Scourge (Peter Dinklage), Nightbird (Michaela Jae Rodriguez) and Battletrap — in an existing battle for earth.

The science-fiction action movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts will feature factions of the Transformers race that transform into animal forms. They include Cheetor and Optimus Primal (Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback ). Familiar favourite Optimus Prime returns. PHOTO: UIP

Being the seventh film in the franchise, what sets Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts apart?

Tons of heart.

All involved in the making of the movie agreed that the characters are nicely fleshed out.

Ramos and Fishback, both proud Brooklyn natives, sought to represent their backgrounds through their roles.

Director Caple even let them shout out their respective neighbourhoods in the film.

Ramos, who is from Bushwick, said he was happy to pay homage to the areas they are from.

He also had some influence in a scene that was shot on the Williamsburg Bridge.

"That bridge is legendary for me," he said, adding that he used to take the train that crossed that bridge every day when he was going to school.

Fishback, 32, told TNP that nobody really talks about her neighbourhood.

"One promise I made to East New York when I got to be famous [is] I would put East New York on the map," she said proudly.

TNP asked Caple what he hopes movie-goers will be thinking about as they leave the cinema.

"I'm hoping that they're thinking it's different," he said.

He added that he hopes people will leave feeling joy and pride.

"For the fans, I hope they understand the small nuggets I'm setting up for the future."