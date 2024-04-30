The Roundup: Punishment punches above its weight

The Roundup: Punishment will appeal to fans with its adrenaline-pumping action and compelling characters.

The Roundup: Punishment

109 minutes, now showing

4 stars

Amid the current wave of big-budget productions boasting over-the-top action scenes and sprawling casts, The Roundup: Punishment is a breath of fresh air.

In this fourth installment of The Roundup series, Detective Ma Seok-do joins forces with the Cyber Investigation Team to hunt down Baek Chang-ki, a former mercenary and the mastermind of an online gambling empire. As the stakes escalate, so too does the tension, culminating in a showdown that will leave audiences glued to their seats.

It stands strong as a standalone, so fret not if you are new to the franchise.

The South Korean action-crime thriller hits the screen with unrelenting force, plunging viewers into a whirlwind of action and suspense that never lets up. Beyond a gripping opening scene, it's the charismatic cast and their fun banter that truly keep viewers engaged.

At the heart of the film is Don Lee, who nails his portrayal of the earnest and righteous Detective Ma. Not only does he throw a mean hook, Lee also commands the screen with his magnetic presence (and broad shoulders).

Kim Mu-yeol is not to be outdone as the ruthless and calculating Baek, delivering equally impressive moves and a chilling demeanour.

It is a shame that Korean model-actress Lee Joo-bin, the only female character in the movie, does not have more screen time. Her talent, as seen in previous roles like Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, undoubtedly deserves more spotlight.

More importantly, The Roundup: Punishment is testament to the enduring allure of the classic police-versus-thief narrative. Besides being thoroughly enjoyable from start to finish, its adherence to the old-school formula of crime dramas also offers comforting familiarity.

Here, there are no flashy guns or excessive explosions. Instead, the film relies on the raw power of fists and knives, harking back to a bygone era. Never mind the lack of pyrotechnics, for the sleek action sequences and compelling characters more than make up for it.

Ultimately, The Roundup: Punishment is not striving to win awards or impress critics (but bonus points if it does). Rather, it's here to entertain – and does so wonderfully.