Singapore International Film Festival’s Silver Screen Awards go to films from Indonesia and Taiwan

Winners of the Silver Screen Awards at the Singapore International Film Festival on Sunday.

The 33rd Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) closed on Sunday night with the traditional Silver Screen Awards.

Fourteen awards were presented across six categories at the event, which was held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Cuscaden Road.

The Best Asian Feature Film prize went to the drama Autobiography, the debut feature of Indonesian film-maker Makbul Mubarak. The work, which has also won prizes at festivals in Indonesia, Stockholm, Venice and at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Festival, was lauded by the festival jury as “a vivid character study that impressed with its control and clarity of vision”.

Autobiography is about a young man who is troubled by the authoritarian tendencies of his father figure, a former general. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

It tells the story of a young housekeeper who looks up to his employer, a former general seeking to be elected as mayor. The older man’s ruthless pursuit of power, however, causes the young man to question his choices.

The Audience Choice Award went to the drama How To Save A Dead Friend. The dark coming-of-age story about two young Muscovites trying to find happiness in a crumbling society is directed by Russian film-maker Marusya Syroechkovskaya.

Russian-language film How To Save A Dead Friend, about two young Muscovites who traverse the city's subcultures, seeking happiness as the social structure falls apart, won the Audience Choice Award. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The Best Director Award was given to Taiwanese film-maker Laha Mebow, a member of the indigenous Atayal people. Her film, Gaga, is a comedy-drama that tracks the goings-on in the Atayal community living in the highlands of Taiwan after a young woman returns from living abroad.

The SGIFF jury called Mebow “a film-maker who has made a drama of great warmth and sensitivity” and who “brings to life a world... and beautifully guides an ensemble cast of non-professional actors”.

At the recent Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Mebow won the Best Director prize, while actress Kagaw Piling picked up the Best Supporting Actress award.

The SGIFF closed with more than 9,000 tickets sold across 82 screenings and virtual reality sessions. More than 100 titles from 55 countries were screened across six theatres.