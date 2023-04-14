 Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s new film The Breaking Ice to premiere at Cannes Film Festival, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s new film The Breaking Ice to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s new film The Breaking Ice to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
The Breaking Ice is written and directed by Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen.PHOTO: GIRAFFE PICTURES
Suzanne Sng
Apr 14, 2023 08:52 am

PARIS – Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s new film The Breaking Ice will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The prestigious French film festival, which held a press conference in Paris on Thursday, announced that the movie will premiere in the Un Certain Regard section, which shines the spotlight on up-and-coming art-house directors and artistically daring films.

The premiere of The Breaking Ice – which stars Chinese actors Zhou Dongyu, Liu Haoran and Qu Chuxiao – also marks 10 years since Chen’s debut film Ilo Ilo clinched the festival’s Camera d’Or for best debut feature in 2013. It will be his fourth outing at Cannes.

The Breaking Ice is written and directed by Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen. PHOTO: GIRAFFE PICTURES

 

Written and directed by Chen, 38, The Breaking Ice follows the blossoming relationship among three young adults in their 20s, set over a short few days in the winter snow. This is his first mainland Chinese feature.

Later in April, the Beijing International Film Festival will dedicate a section to all the films he directed, as well as the recent local movie Ajoomma, which he produced.

Jamie Foxx's family says the actor is in recovery for an unspecified medical complication.
Movies

Actor Jamie Foxx hospitalised with 'medical complication'

Related Stories

Chinese action star Max Zhang suffers serious injuries from filming accident

Hong Kong actor Richard Ng, who acted in S’pore sitcom Under One Roof, dies at 83

Andy Lau to act in racing-themed movie in support of late stuntman Blackie Ko’s sons

The prolific film-maker also premiered his first English-language film, Drift, at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, United States, in January 2023 to critical acclaim.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MoviesFILM FESTIVALS/AWARDScannes film festival