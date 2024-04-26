The Sin's greatest flaw is belittling our intelligence

The Sin

103 minutes, now showing

3 stars

Nothing is as it seems in The Sin, which goes from slow burn to unhinged terror.

The movie follows Si-young (Kim Yoon-hye), who has been chosen to play the lead role in an experimental art film. Multiple surprises – not all of which are pleasant – await her arrival at the remote production site. What begins as a seemingly innocent project soon descends into a nightmarish fight for survival.

Similarly, audiences should sit tight for a few unexpected revelations in this trippy South Korean horror flick.

Kim carries the movie on her back as its protagonist, delivering a commendable performance that keeps you on the edge of your seat in spite of a murky start and slow pacing.

Instead of relying on excessive jump scares, the haunting soundtrack builds a sense of foreboding and keeps suspense at a fever pitch throughout.

What we have here is more than just your average horror film. Director Dong Seok Han blends elements of psychological thriller, mystery and the supernatural, while skillfully delving into themes of grief, loss and the darkness that lurks within us all.

It’s hard not to be disappointed in the movie’s climax though, when one character suddenly leaps into a tell-all confessional and explains everything that has been going on the whole time. At best, it is a cheap plot device and weak storytelling. At worst, it is treating viewers like idiots.

But fear not, for the movie redeems itself with a series of twists and turns that will send you reeling.

In true South Korean horror fashion, The Sin leaves an indelible mark on the psyche and makes one question who the true monsters are.

Not only does the finale defy expectations, audiences will be left feeling gobsmacked and maybe even a little mindblown.