S'pore-South Korean film Ajoomma to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

Ajoomma, the first Singapore-South Korea co-produced feature film, is slated to hold its world premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on Oct 7.

It is only the third Singapore film to be selected for BIFF's New Currents competition, since Eric Khoo's Mee Pok Man (1995) and Royston Tan's 15 (2003).

New Currents, the main competition section at BIFF, has become an entry point for emerging directors over the past 26 years in the discovery of new Asian films.

Ajoomma is produced by Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen, who said in a statement: "It is especially fitting for our film Ajoomma to premiere at Busan because it is the first Singapore-Korea co-production and so much of the film was shot in South Korea. This is definitely the must-watch Singapore film this year."

It is helmed by first-time feature director He Shuming, who added: "To be able to premiere my debut feature film in competition at Busan is an incredible honour. While I am looking forward to reunite with my Korean cast and crew, I am also thrilled to be able to finally share this labour of love with our audience back home in Singapore."

Ajoomma follows the story of a middle-aged Singaporean woman (Hong Huifang) who has dedicated the best years of her life to caring for her family.

Now widowed with her grown-up son (Shane Pow), who is about to fly the roost, she is left to contend with a whole new identity beyond her roles of daughter, wife and mother, and embarks on a solo trip to Korea.

Ajoomma marks veteran Mediacorp actress Hong's first leading role in a feature film. The cast also includes South Korean actors Jung Dong-hwan, Kang Hyoung-Suk and Yeo Jin-goo.

It is produced by Giraffe Pictures, with support from the Singapore Film Commission, Korean Film Council and Seoul Film Commission. It is distributed by Golden Village Pictures in Singapore and will open here on Oct 27.