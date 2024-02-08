Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo edited out of new film Big Family

Just days after South Korean prosecutors requested a one-year jail term for Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo for sexual harassment, Lotte Entertainment announced on Feb 5 that he would get edited out of Big Family.

“All the scenes with O will be removed from the film and will be replaced with actor Lee Soon-jae,” Korea JoongAng Daily cited Lotte Entertainment as saying.

Oh will be edited out of the new film by director Yang Woo-suk.

The 79-year-old is accused of groping and kissing a member of a theatre troupe in 2017, when the woman was on a performance tour.

Oh reportedly denied the charges during investigations, according to Korea Herald.

“It’s so painful and hard to stand in this court at this age like this,” said Oh.

“It is miserable for the last chapter of my life to end in such a way, making my whole life fall apart.”

Oh’s case is set to be heard again on March 15.