Korea Football Association fires Jurgen Klinsmann

Korea Football Association president Chung Mong-gyu has announced the dismissal of Jurgen Klinsmann as head coach of the Korean men's national football team.

This comes after Korea got booted from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup on Feb 6, having lost 2-0 to Jordan without a shot on goal in the semi-finals.

The announcement was made barely a year after appointing Klinsmann as head coach of the national team.

The Korea Times reported Chung as saying that Klinsmann was being dismissed for various reasons.

"After a comprehensive review of the recommendation, we have decided to replace the head coach of the national team.

"When it comes to bringing out the best in the national team, managing players and his work habits, Klinsmann did not live up to our expectations of a national team head coach, nor did he demonstrate leadership.

"We decided that Klinsmann was unlikely to improve as head coach, in terms of his abilities and work ethic."