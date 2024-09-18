Cancer forces Kim Woo-bin to 'take a break from hectic life'

South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin, who starred in the Netflix movie Officer Black Belt, opened up about his battle with cancer in an episode of Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup on YouTube.

The 35-year-old actor was in 2017 diagnosed with nose cancer but made full recovery by 2019.

In the episode, where Kim chose to drink non-alcoholic beer, he admitted that it was not always easy for him to keep a positive outlook following the diagnosis.

"I'm naturally a positive person, someone who always tries to find the silver lining in any situation," he said as he shared how he psyched himself up while undergoing treatment.

"I was shocked and scared, and I wished it were just a dream.

"But even then, I never thought, 'What if I can't overcome this?' That thought never crossed my mind."

Kim even saw the positive side of the situation, treating the treatment period as a chance for him to take a break from his hectic lifestyle.

"I had been busy since I debuted about 10 years ago, so I could not resist the chance to rest like this, it was like heaven. Looking back, I even wondered if it happened so that I could spend the time with my family."