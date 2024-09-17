Steppe spectacle The Mongol Khan to gallop onto S'pore stage

Odhkuu, who portrays the queen consort, described her character as “a delicate pearl”, highlighting the emotional depth of the role and the play's nuanced exploration of human relationships within a power struggle.

Singapore audiences will soon get a taste of the Mongolian steppe when the epic theatrical production The Mongol Khan makes its Asian premiere at the Sands Theatre this October.

The play, which enjoyed a sold-out season in London last year, transports viewers back 3,000 years to the heart of the ancient Hunnic Empire, where a brutal tale of succession unfolds.

The Mongol Khan is an interpretation of the rich history, philosophy, and ideology of the ancient multiethnic nomadic empire that held power in Central Asia for thousands of years.

Director Hero Baatar believes the play offers valuable insights for contemporary leaders.

“This whole play is about the Hunnic empire, which brings out all the nations’ blood – Kazakhstan, Singapore, China, they’re all related to the Hunnic empire,” Baatar explained. “Nowadays, nobody really talks about the Hunnic empire, so I wanted to bring out the history of the time to the audience.”

The plot revolves around Archug Khan, a ruler torn between duty and personal desire as he grapples with a contested succession and the stability of his vast empire.

Jealousy, mistaken identity, adultery, and sacrifice all play a part in the unfolding drama, culminating in an epic battle for the future of the Hunnic Empire.

Dulguun Odhkuu, who portrays the queen consort, shared the challenges of stepping into a role steeped in history.

"This is my first time playing in this kind of historical, ancient play,” confessed the 33-year-old. “Except for me, the rest of the cast are all experienced actors, so I need to be very responsible to this character."

She described her character as “a delicate pearl”, highlighting the emotional depth of the role and the play's nuanced exploration of human relationships within a power struggle.

Odhkuu also said she was looking forward to performing for a wider, Asian audience in Singapore.

“In London, there are Europeans, right? But in Singapore, we are all Asian,” she said. “So maybe they’ll get the story a little bit more."

The Mongol Khan boasts a large-scale production with lavish sets and costumes meticulously crafted over two years.

The visual aesthetic draws inspiration from a variety of ancient nomadic cultures, including the Hunnu, proto-Hunnu predecessors, and interconnected Central Asian influences.

“All the music, the designs, the artefacts are inspired by that time period,” Baatar shared. “I wanted to bring all of it to life today to show people the story of their ancestors.”

The play also incorporates traditional Mongolian music and dance, offering a unique and immersive cultural experience.

The musical accompaniment is an expression of the heart and soul of Mongolian culture. Of particular note are the inclusion of traditional instruments like the Morin Khuur (horse-head fiddle) and Khoomei (overtone singing), both recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Choreography for the play is similarly impressive, incorporating the graceful movements of traditional Mongolian dances alongside intricate elements from various Mongolian ethnic groups.

The audience will be treated to the dynamic energy of the Biyelgee dance, a UNESCO-recognized masterpiece that embodies the essence of Tengri (Heaven), Earth and Humanity.

Baatar is eager to see how Singaporeans receive the play.

“Singapore is like the centre of Asia,” he said. “If Singaporeans love the show, then all Asians will love it.”