Taylor Swift's concert film to be released in Singapore on Nov 3

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Swift, a pop star known for shattering records, announced on Tuesday her documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be screening worldwide in more than 100 countries.

It will be released in Singapore on Nov 3.

Tickets are now on sale at Cathay Cineplexes, Golden Village, Shaw Theatres, The Projector, and at the official event site www.tstheerastourfilm.com.

Adult tickets for the Eras Tour documentary cost $19.89 each, a nod to Swift’s 1989 album. Children’s tickets will cost $13.13, a reference to the singer embracing 13 as her lucky number.

“The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide... ” the Anti-Hero singer wrote on the social media platform Instagram.

“Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theatres WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

Previously, Swift had said the movie, called Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, would only be released in North America.

The singer’s film provides movie theatre chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors’ and writers’ strikes in Hollywood.

When 33-year-old Swift first announced the film, it broke the record for pre-sales in the United States in one day, raking in US$37 million (S$45 million).

Swift’s film is expected to collect between US$96 million and US$145 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, according to projections from Box Office Pro.

Demand for the 12-time Grammy winner’s Eras film rivalled the high interest garnered by large blockbuster franchises, including Walt Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars.

On Nov 1, 2022, Swift announced her Eras Tour – 53 shows played in stadiums across the United States. The tour later expanded to include 78 international dates. - REUTERS