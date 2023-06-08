Tom Cruise pokes fun at his running style with animated GIF from upcoming Mission: Impossible movie

Actor Tom Cruise shared an animated GIF of him running on Global Running Day on Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES – Actor Tom Cruise has a signature running style, which has been seen in many of his movies, and he is happy to poke fun at it.

To celebrate Global Running Day on Wednesday, the movie star shared an animated GIF of him running in the upcoming seventh Mission: Impossible movie.

In the Twitter clip, he is seen sprinting, his arms pumping furiously, as he zipped down a red carpet lined with candles. Within nine hours, his post had been viewed 2.3 million times.

He also shared the clip on Instagram Stories.

“Running in Mission: Impossible movies since 1996,” he wrote in the caption, referring to the first movie in which he appeared as covert agent Ethan Hunt.

The wildly successful movie franchise, in which Cruise is known to do some daredevil stunts, is set to end with the seventh and eighth films. The final two films make up Dead Reckoning, with Part One out in July and Part Two in June 2024.

He also tagged on in his Twitter and Instagram bios that he has been “running in movies since 1981”.

The 60-year-old actor made his first movie appearances in Taps and Endless Love in 1981, before finding fame in 1983’s Risky Business and 1986’s Top Gun.