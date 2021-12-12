Tom Holland, Zendaya not bothered by their height difference

The British actor is 1.73m tall, while the American actress is 1.78m tall.

LOS ANGELES - Spider-Man stars and real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are not bothered by their height difference.

They are currently promoting the third instalment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Holland plays Peter Parker and Zendaya plays his love interest Mary Jane. The movie is out later this month.

At a Sirius XM Town Hall event last Friday (Dec 10), host Jessica Shaw mentioned an on-screen kiss between the two, with Zendaya noticeably taller than Holland.

"Not that much taller," Holland, 25, said. "Let's put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It's not like, people say, 'How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult'."

The British actor is 1.73m tall, while the American actress is 1.78m tall.

He also said that it was "a stupid assumption" that their height difference would be an issue.

Zendaya, 25, added: "This is normal too. My mom is taller than my dad. My mom's taller than everyone."

In fact, he said that many of the actresses who auditioned for the role of Mary Jane were taller than him.

"To be fair, I am quite short," he said. "So maybe that was a decision (director) Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it's great."

While there had been rumours about their romance since they appeared in the first Spider-Man movie in 2017, the two co-stars had always maintained they were good friends until they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in a car in July.

In an interview with men's magazine GQ last month (Nov), Holland opened up about their romance.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he said.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."