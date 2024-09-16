Woman uses body to jump car queue at Second Link

Netizens were shocked at the woman's complete disregard for safety and the inconvenience she caused.

A woman risked her own safety by using her body to stop a car from moving forward so another car could cut queue near Tuas Checkpoint on Sept 15.

Footage of the incident was posted by Facebook user Elexio Kim and has since garnered over 3.5 million views.

The incident happened after Tuas Checkpoint where cars were in line to enter Malaysia at the Second Link at about 1pm.

In the clip, a Toyota with a Singapore licence plate on the left is seen attempting to cut into the lane of the car with the dashcam.

The woman, wearing a red T-shirt, then appears and places her hand on the bonnet of the dashcam car to stop it from moving forward. She gestures with her other hand at the Toyota to enter the lane.

Despite the dashcam car inching forward, the woman doesn't budge and even makes gestures at the driver.

Once the Toyota manages to squeeze into the lane, the woman returns to the passenger seat of the vehicle but not before throwing another rude gesture at the dashcam driver.

Adillah Joni wrote: "I thought they chope parking only, but this is something new."

Mat Kurt commented: "That auntie activated ultra kiasu form."

However, some, like user Don Sasi, said there is no wrong in giving way and sharing the road: "I think you need to learn how to give and take."

Brandon Wong said: "End up stuck in the jam also, no difference."