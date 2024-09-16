65 arrested in islandwide drug sweep

Some of the drugs seized from a CNB operation spanning Bedok to Upper Boon Keng on Sept 11

A total of 65 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an anti-drug operation from Sept 9 to 13.

Some 954g of heroin, 201g of Ice, or methamphetamine, 158g of cannabis, 20g of Ecstasy, 9g of ketamine, 428 Erimin-5 tablets and five bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Sept 16.

It added that the islandwide sweep spanned across areas such as Bedok, Buangkok, Clementi, Geylang Bahru, Marine Parade and Tampines.

The youngest person arrested was a 20-year-old Singaporean man suspected of drug trafficking.

Among the 65 arrested, three men – aged 45, 51 and 55 – were nabbed on Sept 11, with a total of about 896g of heroin, 146g of Ice, 43g of cannabis, 20g of Ecstasy, 9g of ketamine and 332 Erimin-5 tablets. The drugs are worth an estimated $120,000 and could have fed 510 drug abusers for a week.

Earlier on the same day, CNB officers arrested a 33-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking after raiding a residential unit in Bedok North Street 2. They also seized about 123g of cannabis and some drug utensils from the unit.

Those convicted of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.