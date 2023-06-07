X-Men's Bryan Singer to address sex claims in documentary

American director Bryan Singer is also seeking funding for three films taking place in and around Israel.

Disgraced American film director Bryan Singer disappeared from Hollywood after a series of scandals, including allegations in 2019 that he had sexually assaulted four men when they were underage.

But entertainment trade Variety reported that he is planning a comeback with a documentary about his “struggles”.

Singer, 57, will be self-financing the production and will address the allegations as well as his attempts at reviving his career, the publication said.

The X-Men (2000 to 2014) director is also seeking funding for three films taking place in and around Israel, which he has called home since his Hollywood exile.

The January 2019 allegations against Singer were published in an article by media outlet The Atlantic, with its writers stating: “Some of the alleged victims say they were seduced... while underage; others say they were raped.”

In 2021, Singer’s former partner, Mr Blake Stuerman, accused him of years of emotional abuse, writing in Variety: “Up until a few years ago, I still defended Bryan in private... It wasn’t until I began receiving treatment specifically for abuse and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) that I accepted what had actually happened.”

Singer denied the allegations.

The New York-born film-maker also has a reputation of being difficult to work with.

In 2017, film studio 20th Century Fox terminated his role as director of the musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, after he disappeared without permission or explanation.

Actress Halle Berry, who appeared in multiple X-Men films as weather-controlling mutant Storm, told Variety in 2020 that Singer was “not the easiest dude to work with”.

And according to The Hollywood Reporter last December, Jennifer Lawrence – who starred in four X-Men films from 2011 to 2019 – said: “I’ve worked with Bryan Singer... I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set.”