5 things we learned about Onew from his first solo fanmeet in Singapore

Onew's genuine warmth and connection with his fans were evident throughout the entire event, from his entrance to the heartfelt farewell.

Onew serenaded fans with hits from his first solo full-length album, Circle, in between participating in challenges on-stage and interacting with fans.

Guess! Onew Fanmeeting 2024 in Singapore opened with a performance of O (Circle) by the K-pop idol.

The air crackled with anticipation in the packed Resorts World Ballroom on the evening of July 21, as Shinee World – the affectionate moniker for Shinee fans – eagerly awaited the arrival of Onew, the group’s charismatic lead singer, for his first-ever solo fanmeet in Singapore.

Known for his captivating vocals, Onew embarked on this special tour following the successful release of his first solo full-length album, Circle, in March, enchanting fans across Asia with his soulful voice and undeniable stage presence.

While the night was filled with electrifying performances and heart-fluttering fan service, it was also a rare glimpse into the man behind the microphone.

Here are five things we learned about Onew from his first solo fanmeet in Singapore.

1. a man of many musical colours

Sure, we all know Onew for his powerful vocals and moving ballads, but the fan meeting event showcased his diverse musical palate.

From belting out a snippet of Harry Styles’ As It Was to reminiscing about waking up early to discover hidden musical gems, Onew revealed a penchant for exploration beyond genre confines.

He even confessed to listening to Japanese and Chinese music, proving that his curiosity knows no bounds.

This openness to diverse influences hints at an exciting future for Onew's solo work, as he boldly declared: "I’m an artist that’s not limited to any genre."

2. a true artist – at least when it comes to music

An on-stage painting challenge during the fan meeting showcased Onew’s artistic side, but perhaps not in the way one might expect.

Tasked with drawing iconic Singapore landmarks like the Singapore Flyer and the Merlion, each in 60 seconds, Onew’s self-proclaimed “masterpieces” had the crowd in stitches.

His hilarious attempts at art, while far from Picasso-esque, revealed a playful side to the usually composed idol.

“This is shocking,” joked Onew as he looked upon his hastily scribbled depiction of the Singapore Flyer.

“Pica-new”, as the emcee aptly dubbed him, proved that sometimes, it’s not about the result, but the journey.

3. a man of simple pleasures

Despite his superstar status, Onew revealed that his love for Singapore boils down to one delicious local delicacy: chilli crab.

“There are many places that are very memorable,” he said, when asked about the places he’s been to in Singapore. “But of course, I have chilli crab every time I come here.”

His relatable love for food was refreshing to see, reminding fans that beneath the dazzling stage presence, Onew is just a regular guy who appreciates good food and good company.

4. surprisingly competitive

While his warm personality might suggest otherwise, Onew’s competitive streak shone through during a challenge where he faced off against his musician for the fan meeting, fellow Korean artiste Zairo, in a series of hilarious “missions” designed to test their observation skills and reflexes.

From deciphering words on a sword to a nail-biting tissue-pulling battle, Onew’s determination to win was evident.

“This is the last stop on the tour, but I haven’t won once,” Zairo said as he conceded yet another win to the K-pop idol.

5. incredibly grateful for fans’ unwavering support

Throughout the night, Onew repeatedly expressed his gratitude to his fans. From the moment he stepped onto the stage, greeted by deafening cheers and chants of his name, to the final goodbyes, his sincerity was palpable.

"Singapore is the beginning and also the end of my journey for this tour," he shared, revealing the special place the country holds in his heart.

This sentiment was further solidified when he ended the night with a heartfelt promise: "Just like I said, I will always stay with you."